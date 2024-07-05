How two Kandos teens earned their status as the top two squash players in NSW

Two young Kandos squash players have faced each other and secured their places in the NSW team to play in New Zealand later this year.
Halli O'Brien and Teegan Reynolds from Kandos High School showcased their skills this week, helping their western team to clinch the state championship for an impressive eighth consecutive year.
In a thrilling final against Sydney North, both Teegan and Halli's strong performance in the doubles game secured the win for the western team following two days of teams events. The competition then moved to an individual tournament, the NSW CHS Individual State Championships, where Halli and Teegan found themselves on opposite ends of the draw.
Teegan's mother and Kandos High School P.E teacher Kerry Reynolds said as soon as she saw that, she knew that might end up playing each other.
"I thought 'oh no, this would be amazing if this happens'," Kerry said. Sure enough, both Halli and Teegan faced off against each other after defeating every one of the 14 other competitors on the day and met each other in the grand final.
"The grand final was pretty hilarious... they were just so relieved to be there and against each other so they had a lot of fun together in the final. But the lead up to it was pretty stressful," Kerry said.
After a fierce battle between them, Halli was crowned state champ and Teegan was runner up. Two longtime friends hailing from Kandos, cementing themselves as among the best two squash players in the state.
After their grand final showdown, the number one and two ranked Halli and Teegan have secured their spots on the NSW team. This year they will play in the CHS Trans-Tasman competition to be held in Wellington, New Zealand in August.
