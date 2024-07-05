Key man returns for derby as Dragons prepare to celebrate historic premiership

Round 11
Saturday, July 6
Glen Willow Regional Sporting Complex, Mudgee
Kick-off 3:30pm (league tag starts 12pm)
MUDGEE: 1 Tom Lawson, 2 Ethan Pegus, 3 David West, 4 Camden Sutton, 5 Harrison Hopkins, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Nick Bligh, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Zac Saddler, 11 Ryan O'Connor, 12 Cody Godden, 13 Chad Chandler; Bench: 14 Nathan Orr, 15 Billy Carberry, 16 Will Stockton, 17 Luke Moody. Coach: Clay Priest.
Nick Bligh returns for the Mudgee Dragons as the club prepares to celebrate 20 years since the 2004 premiership. Bligh's return pushes Will Stockton to the bench. Ben Thompson drops out of the side with Billy Carberry the other fresh face on the bench.
PANTHERS: 1 Nick Tilburg, 2 Evan Cafe, 3 Josh Rivett, 4 Tieryn Toomey-White, 5 Callum Limon, 6 Dylan Miles, 19 Josh Merritt, 8 David Sellers, 9 Joe Bugg, 10 Jed Betts, 11 Thomas Lemmich, 12 Brady Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 15 Tiaho Hamahona-Taiaroa, 16 Mikaera Whareaitu-Ormsby, 17 Guy Hammond, 20 Tawhiwhi Karaitiana. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Following a tough loss last weekend, Bathurst Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts looks to be sticking to his guns. Betts has named the same 17 that loss to Parkes last weekend.
Sunday, July 7
Wade Park, Orange
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
CYMS: 1 Jesse Buchan, 2 Ethan Kennedy, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Adam Stanford, 5 Kiyan Shaw, 6 Pat Williams, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Mitch Collins, 9 Ryan Griffin, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Ethan McKellar, 12 Marcel Ikinofo, 13 Dylan Kelly; Bench: 14 Matty Fuller, 15 Anthony Redfern, 16 Rhys Draper, 17 Ethan Bereyne. Captain-coach: Jack Buchanan.
Several players will be welcomed back this weekend for Jack Buchanan's side with Jesse Buchan and Ryan Griffin slotting straight into the starting 13. Matty Fuller will move to the bench after filling in for Buchan while Ethan McKellar moves to second-row. Griffin's return pushes Pat Williams to five-eighth and Dylan Kelly to lock.
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 Harry Wald, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 Adam Hart, 5 Brodie Tarleton, 6 Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill, 7 Kaydden Hoad, 8 Glen Maxwell, 9 Max Wilson, 10 Nathan Potts, 11 Ethan Young, 12 Rakai Tuheke, 13 Connor Vardenega; Bench: 14 Billy Morgan, 15 Marlin Pollack, 16 Te Riri Maxwell, 17 Jy Lawrence-Lyall. Coach: Shane Rodney.
Young gun Harry Wald will return for the Hawks in the Orange derby after being named on the wing. His inclusion pushes Jarrod Morgan out of the side. Other than Wald's inclusion, Shane Rodney has kept things the same after Hawks' loss to Macquarie last weekend.
Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst
Kick-off 2pm (league tag starts 10:30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Jackson Brien, 2 Lachlan Randall, 3 Ray Towney, 4 Matt Beattie, 5 Dylan Branda, 6 Jack Branda, 7 Noah Griffiths, 8 Nic Booth, 9 Jack O'Neill, 10 Jack Mackey, 11 Josh Belfanti, 12 Cooper Earsman, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 Cooper Neilsen, 15 TBA, 16 Zac Merritt, 17 Jake Anelzark. Coach: Chris Osborne.
The Saints will have a new centre pairing this weekend with Ray Towney and Matt Beattie named. Beattie played on the wing last weekend for Chris Osborne's men and will replace Tye Siakisoni. Meanwhile, Towney is back in the side replacing Caleb Wardman. Jack Mackey returns to the starting side pushing Jake Anelzark to the bench.
LITHGOW: 1 Tom Large, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Lachie Thompson, 5 Aaron Kelso, 6 Kaidyn Whittaker, 7 Eli Morris, 8 Tom Fraser, 9 Harry Bender, 10 Lachlan Large, 11 Kye Cameron, 12 Travis Dukes, 13 Jake Gale; Bench: 14 Braith Green, 15 Hayden Rodham, 16 Kevin Large, 17 Blake Goldspink. Coach: Peter Morris.
The Workies Wolves will keep things relatively the same this weekend with coach Peter Morris opting not to make too many changes. Luke Brown's suspension means Jake Gale will start at lock while Harry Bender has been parachuted in to start at hooker.
