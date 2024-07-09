Michelle Bromley a dual-Olympian after qualifying for Paris Games

Olympic table tennis star and Gulgong-native, Michelle Bromley, has been selected to play in a second consecutive Olympic Games for Australia.
Bromley's last Olympic appearance was at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when her shot at gold was cut short Bromley and partner Melissa Tapper took on Germany in the doubles. They lost 3-0 to the Rio 2016 silver medalists. Michelle joins the ranks with other two-time Olympians with local connections, hockey defender Kate Jenner and Para-equestrian Sue-Ellen Lovett.
Since Tokyo she has become a mother, giving birth to her son Lachie in late November 2022. Throughout her pregnancy, Michelle was still training at least two days per week to keep up her fitness and maintain her skills with the paddle but wasn't sure if she would compete at a high level again.
But after a solid performance at a tournament in May 2023, Michelle allowed herself to dream that she could make it to Paris.
"Just constantly getting, like reaffirming, I suppose, that I do have the ability to still play at a higher level. So [when I won] bronze at [the] Oceania championships. I think from that tournament on was really what sparked the motivation to really go full-on into training," Bromley said.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, so Michelle was surprised to find support in the table tennis community when it came to the rigours of training for Olympic qualification.
"I remember the first time I turned up for training with Lachie and so I felt a bit awkward entering the centre expecting to train. And I felt a little bit ridiculous having this baby that I would be perching up next to the table. But it was so nice because all the other mothers that had their 10-year-olds there training would step in and take Lachie and entertain [him] for those few hours to make it easier on me," Bromley said.
"So I feel like it was a nice table tennis community effort to get me back into training."
When Michelle competed in Tokyo, the COVID pandemic meant that players competed in venues full of empty seats. This time around, Michelle admitted it might be an adjustment to play in front of those large crowds in Paris, but the seats won't be full of strangers.
"My mum in particular is definitely excited that she'll be on the plane to Paris to come and support me as well... I've currently got mum, my eldest brother, Lachie and [husband] Stu coming and my other brother's currently got a bit of FOMO, so he's potentially coming too," Michelle joked.
Training for and qualifying for a second consecutive Olympic Games requires dedication, hard work and a whole lot of support, something Michelle said she is grateful to have.
"My return to high-level sport definitely wouldn't have been possible without the support of my husband, Stu. Whilst I was on maternity leave, and Lachie was younger and less active, I was able to take him around with me a lot of the time to training. But now that I've returned to full-time work and Lachie is no longer happy to sit table-side for longer periods, we have a tag team system going at home, where I do daycare pick-ups, wait for Stu to get home from work to do the night shift with Lachie so that I can train.
"He likes to remind me that the evening is Lachie's crazy period so I'm sure there will be payback down the track."
Michelle will fly to Paris on July 15 and train for two weeks with the Australian team of three men and three women and later she will compete in the table tennis teams event which kicks off from Monday, August 5.
