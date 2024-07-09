Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Michelle Bromley a dual-Olympian after qualifying for Paris Games

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 9 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Bromley and her son Lachie posing with her Qantas ticket to Paris. Photo supplied by Michelle Bromley
Michelle Bromley and her son Lachie posing with her Qantas ticket to Paris. Photo supplied by Michelle Bromley

Olympic table tennis star and Gulgong-native, Michelle Bromley, has been selected to play in a second consecutive Olympic Games for Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.