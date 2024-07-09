Michelle Bromley a dual-Olympian after qualifying for Paris Games

"My return to high-level sport definitely wouldn't have been possible without the support of my husband, Stu. Whilst I was on maternity leave, and Lachie was younger and less active, I was able to take him around with me a lot of the time to training. But now that I've returned to full-time work and Lachie is no longer happy to sit table-side for longer periods, we have a tag team system going at home, where I do daycare pick-ups, wait for Stu to get home from work to do the night shift with Lachie so that I can train.

