Concerns over injured stars as Dragons hold off fast-finishing Panthers

The Mudgee Dragons could be without two of their biggest stars for some time after a pair of injuries overshadowed their win against the Bathurst Panthers.
Mudgee playmaker Jack Littlejohn and star prop Zac Saddler both exited the field early during the Dragons' 36-32 win on Saturday afternoon with the club unsure of the extent of their respective injuries.
Littlejohn was seen with a heavily taped arm during the start of the match before leaving the field in the opening 40 minutes while Saddler injured his ribs during the second half.
"I'm not sure about Jack, it's in his forearm which he hurt last week," Mudgee coach Clay Priest said.
"He was touch and go about whether he was going to play this week but he obviously hurt it again. I'm not sure what it is.
"I don't think it is a break but it must be a ligament or something. 'Sadds' (Saddler) has busted his ribs."
Meanwhile, the Panthers have a few injury concerns of their own with prop Jed Betts struggling during the game, only playing a limited stint in the second half.
"He'll be right, he's a big sook," Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts joked.
"I think he has a couple of broken ribs to be fair but he done a good for us. Dave Sellers did a good job as well.
"We only used a couple of interchanges for the whole game so it was a big effort from those boys."
It was all about the home side early at Glen Willow Oval as Mudgee got off to a flying start on their Old Boy's Day scoring tries via Ryan O'Connor, David West and Camden Sutton early.
With his brother and halfback Pacey out sick, Wil Stockton stood up for the Dragons to score their fourth try of the afternoon, leaving the Panthers furious in their huddle.
A try just before half-time to Tom Lawson capped off an impressive opening 40 minutes for the home side, leading 24-0 at the break.
Needing to score quickly to be any chance of snatching an unlikely victory, the Panthers came out of the gates flying in the second half.
Tawhiwhi Karaitiana and Josh Merritt both crossed early as the latter started to show signs of his best footy.
However, the Panthers' momentum was halted when West charged down a kick to score his second try of the afternoon.
O'Connor followed West's lead and scored another try just minutes later.
A shot to the ribs whilst carrying the ball stopped play as Saddler was helped from the field and looked in real discomfort, forcing Mudgee to look to their bench.
Down but not out of the match, Josh Rivett gave the travelling Bathurst fans something to cheer about crossing in the 57th minute to bring the score to 36-16.
Panthers centre Tieryn Toomey-White was aggressive all game and was rewarded when he scored just four minutes after Rivett then it was Evan Cafe's turn to get in on the action.
Trailing 36-28, Toomey-White crossed for another try but Rivett's shot at goal went wide with the Dragons holding on in the final eight minutes to seal the win.
Both sides will have next weekend off as the other six Peter McDonald Premiership sides play as part of the split round.
MUDGEE DRAGONS 36 (David West 2, Ryan O'Connor 2, Camden Sutton, Wil Stockton, Tom Lawson tries; Harrison Hopkins 4 conversions) defeated BATHURST PANTHERS (Tieryn Toomey-White 2, Josh Merritt, Josh Rivett, Evan Cafe, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana tries; Josh Rivett four conversions)
