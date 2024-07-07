Gulgong road works aim to improve traffic flow near schools

Council will be conducting road works on Nandoura and Belmore Streets near Gulgong Public School and Gulgong High School starting today, Monday, July 8.
In consultation with both schools, the council said it identified challenges with parking in the surrounding areas. After a review of parking and zoning arrangements, several recommendations were made to 'improve traffic flow, safety, and visibility.'
These recommendations, which will be implemented during the July school holidays include:
Motorists must adhere to traffic signage in the affected areas during this period.
