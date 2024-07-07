Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Gulgong road works aim to improve traffic flow near schools

By Staff Reporters
July 7 2024 - 7:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A school zone sign. Picture from file
A school zone sign. Picture from file

Council will be conducting road works on Nandoura and Belmore Streets near Gulgong Public School and Gulgong High School starting today, Monday, July 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.