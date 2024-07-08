Students 'sleep rough' and raise thousands for those doing it tough

In the face of increasing cost of living pressures and rates of people experiencing homelessness, 96 students and 15 staff from St Matts slept 'rough' in the secondary campus gymnasium as part of a campaign to support those in need around the region.
This was the culmination of a winter appeal that included donations of food, money raised, and the sleepout. St Matthews students and their families were encouraged to donate staple items that could be stored and shared with the less fortunate in the Mudgee Region this winter by the local St. Mary's Saint Vincent de Paul Conference. Students were asked to contribute canned goods such as baked beans, soup and vegetables, tea, sugar, cereal, and pasta.
Primary teacher Ross McKeown said it was important that the fundraising money and goods stayed in the region.
"We just celebrated a Thanksgiving mass to do that a little bit extra [to show] how lucky we are and how grateful we should be for all the simple things we have," Mr McKeowyn said.
Between students and families of both campuses, more than 1,800 pieces of non-perishable food and supplies were donated along with more than $4,200 raised which will go towards helping those who need it.
The sleepout saw nearly 100 students sleep overnight at the secondary campus gymnasium and the collected crowd heard from several local speakers.
"When our guests from Barnardos spoke you could have heard a pin drop. Hearing the statistics on homelessness and homelessness in our region really grabbed hold of the heartstrings and emphasised how grateful we should be for the simple things that we may take for granted such as food, clothing and bedding," Mr McKeowyn said.
"The morning after, many students spoke of the challenge of being uncomfortable and having to put up with noise or distractions and then a cold floor.
"The night's focus and activities were on the corporal works of charity, founded in Jesus' teachings, and that there is no point saying we want to help but taking up the challenge to do something, and that's what they did."
As the cans were delivered, the proceeds had already been put to work and had been shared with three people in the conference. The St Matthews Year nine and 10 food technology students created 40 Shepherd Pies that had already been supplied to families in the region this winter.
St Vincent de Paul in Mudgee is where the majority of the goods and sanitary supplies will end up, available to anyone who needs them.
