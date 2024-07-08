Man charged following serious crash outside of Mudgee in April

A man has been charged with a string of offences following a serious crash south of Mudgee earlier this year.
On Monday, April 1 2024, at approximately 12.30am emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Burrundulla south-east of Mudgee, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Paramedics treated the two 22-year-old make occupants at the scene. Police were told a white Holden Commodore left the road and crashed into a tree before coming to rest in bushes.
The passenger was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition and the driver was taken to Mudgee Hospital in a stable condition and underwent mandatory testing, the passenger has since been released from the hospital.
Following the accident, police established a crime scene and an investigation was launched by the Crash Investigation Team.
As a result of the investigation, following inquiries, at 3.40pm on Saturday, July 6, a 22-year-old man attended Rose Bay Police Station and was issued a future court attendance notice and charged with several driving-related offences.
He was charged with:
The Eastern Suburbs man is set to appear in Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.