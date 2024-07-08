Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Court & Crime

Man charged following serious crash outside of Mudgee in April

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 8 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged following serious crash outside of Mudgee in April
Man charged following serious crash outside of Mudgee in April

A man has been charged with a string of offences following a serious crash south of Mudgee earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.