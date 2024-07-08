Multiple people trapped in two-car crash, major highway closed

A two-car crash in the Central West has closed a section of a major highway in both directions.
The incident occurred in Carcoar, near Blayney, at Hahn Road on the Mid Western Highway around 1.30pm on Monday, July 8.
At the time of publishing, emergency services were on the scene with Live traffic reporting two people trapped as a result of the crash. A Toll helicopter had been dispatched from Orange.
The Central Western Daily has contacted police for more information as this is a developing story.
The major highway has been cordoned off in both directions, according to updates via the LiveTraffic website.
Northbound diversions between Cowra and Blayney are in place, redirecting motorists from Canowindra Road to Cudal, The Escort Way to Orange, the Mitchell Highway to Shadforth, and Millthorpe Road to Blayney.
Southbound, diversions are in place from Millthorpe Road to Shadforth, Mitchell Highway to Orange, The Escort Way to Cudal, and Canowindra Road to Cowra.
Transport for NSW says while diversions above are suitable for all vehicles, only light vehicles are permitted for: Martha Street, Hobbys Yard Road, Neville Road and Mandurama Road in both directions.
