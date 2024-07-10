Auction night raises more than $11,000 for crucial Mudgee organisation

Vastly more valuable than the sum of its parts, support group Can Assist Mudgee needs money to operate and support people in the region and their families living with cancer. In the last financial year, Can Assist Mudgee has helped 95 cancer patients in the region.
Support for those people cost approximately $78,000, so when First National Mudgee raised $11,342 at an auction night, the team at Can Assist were chuffed.
The sum was raised during an auction night and raffle held at the Lawson Park Hotel on June 15 where it was revealed that a whopping 12,000 raffle tickets were sold.
"We greatly appreciate the support that First National gave us... the amount that First National raised for us in this auction will support probably between eight and nine community members in a year, so it's huge," Kellie Smith from Can Assist said.
Among the items up for grabs on the night were a three-night stay at Burra Murra Farmstay, lunch and wine tasting for two at Walter Wines and a home and garden makeover from Bliss Backyard and Cleaning.
"We just appreciate Can Assist letting us help, and especially our team, they all put in a lot of work - the Lawson, for letting us hold it there - all the donators, [we're] incredibly grateful," Marnie Robbins from First National Mudgee said.
