Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Auction night raises more than $11,000 for crucial Mudgee organisation

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 10 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: John Stuart and Kellie Smith from Mudgee Can Assist and TJ Lee and Marnie Robbins from First National Real Estate Mudgee. Can Assist handed the First National team flowers and a framed certificate for their hard work in holding the auction night. Picture by Benjamin Palmer
Left to right: John Stuart and Kellie Smith from Mudgee Can Assist and TJ Lee and Marnie Robbins from First National Real Estate Mudgee. Can Assist handed the First National team flowers and a framed certificate for their hard work in holding the auction night. Picture by Benjamin Palmer

Vastly more valuable than the sum of its parts, support group Can Assist Mudgee needs money to operate and support people in the region and their families living with cancer. In the last financial year, Can Assist Mudgee has helped 95 cancer patients in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.