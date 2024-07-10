Healing the land through the 'sticks and stones' project

In Australia, seemingly harmless sheep tracks and farm roads can become conduits for devastating erosion during heavy rains. Water gains momentum, carving deeper channels devoid of ground cover or debris to slow it down, forming gullies that flush away water and topsoil.
Gully erosion affects 620,000 kilometres of the Australian landscape today, impacting agricultural productivity and ecosystem health by silting up waterways and hindering plant growth. The Mulloon Institute, dedicated to regenerative land management, offers solutions through projects like Sticks & Stones.
Earlier in June, we met with Erin Healy and Laura Fisher from Mulloon Institute at Coffin Creek near Mudgee to visit the Sticks & Stones project site. Started in 2013 with support from Glencore's Community Support Program, the project aims to educate landholders on erosion management using natural materials. In 2013, 20 volunteers constructed rock structures such as zuni bowls and log splashdowns to slow water flow and trap sediment. These structures have done their job, slowly building up soil over 11 years, but needed some maintenance.
In July 2024, another 20 volunteers gathered to learn about landscape rehydration for the final phase of Sticks & Stones. Led by Erin and Laura, participants learned about erosion mechanisms and the vital role of the water cycle in landscape health.
After the informative session, the group confidently marched out to the project site eager to put their new knowledge into action. After a quick planning session, the team set to work on a small rock weir and three rock flumes to treat headcuts, all designed to armour bare soil, slow water and catch sediment. Erin directed the team as the final touches were laid down, imparting the tips, tools, and details that could make or break such a structure.
Simultaneously, another team created brush packs and pin weirs from collected plant saplings under Laura Fisher's guidance. These techniques are a great use for bushy brush that needs to be cleared, such as dense eucalyptus, acacia, or biddy bush. The structures, placed strategically to slow water and foster plant growth, complemented the rock barriers in stabilising the landscape. This involves gathering bundles of branches and making a 'weir' by weaving the material in and around wooden stakes, placed on a contour within the gully.
The workshop showcased tangible results: stabilised headcuts and enhanced sediment-trapping structures. The collaborative effort demonstrated the efficacy of readily accessible materials in combating erosion. Participants left empowered by the experience and we are truly grateful to Erin, Laura, and the Landcarers involved.
For those facing erosion challenges, Mulloon Institute and Watershed Landcare can offer advice and expertise. These initiatives exemplify how collective action can effectively restore and protect fragile landscapes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.