Healing the land through the 'sticks and stones' project

Simultaneously, another team created brush packs and pin weirs from collected plant saplings under Laura Fisher's guidance. These techniques are a great use for bushy brush that needs to be cleared, such as dense eucalyptus, acacia, or biddy bush. The structures, placed strategically to slow water and foster plant growth, complemented the rock barriers in stabilising the landscape. This involves gathering bundles of branches and making a 'weir' by weaving the material in and around wooden stakes, placed on a contour within the gully.