Mudgee youth soccer side earns rare three-peat

The Mudgee under 14 Boys Western Youth League (WYL) team completed a rare threepeat on Sunday, June 30, winning their WYL age group competition for the third consecutive year.
The WYL competition is an association representative competition played between junior representative teams from Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Lithgow, Mudgee and Lachlan United (Parkes and Forbes).
This year the WYL was expanded from its traditional six-week, 12-round format to a nine-week, 18-round format, with the final round being played at Lady Cutler Park in Dubbo on Sunday, June 30.
Mudgee entered six junior representative teams into the WYL competition in 2024; under 10 girls, under 10 boys, under 11 boys, under 12 boys, under 14 girls and under 14 boys.
The more than 70 local junior soccer players that represented Mudgee across the nine-week WYL competition performed well above expectations; competing against associations with much larger player pools to select from.
"The development we see each year within the WYL representative group is phenomenal," Mudgee Gulgong Wolves FC Vice President Brett Maguire said.
"We are lucky to have a committed group of local coaches that guide our WYL teams through the season and provide these young players with the skill development and game awareness required to compete at the WYL level.
"As a club, we have gone from strength to strength over the past three to four years and we are thrilled to see six Mudgee teams representing our region in the WYL this season. It really is a demonstration of the strong state the club is in and the focus we have placed on junior development over recent times."
While all Mudgee teams performed well, including the under 12 boys team which finished second in their age group, the highlight of the Mudgee teams was the under 14 boys, who were crowned overall winners of their WYL age group for the third consecutive year in a row.
While the team makeup has changed across the three successful years, a core group of nine boys have played across all three seasons, winning the under 12 WYL age group in 2022, backing up to with the under 13 WYL age group in 2023 and then on Sunday wrapping up the 2024 under 14 title with a 2-0 win over Orange in their last game of the season.
"This is a special bunch of young men and women," said U14 co-coach Joel Perks, who together with Brett Maguire took over the coaching role in 2022.
"There is naturally a very strong bond between the nine players that have been part of the team for three years, but what continues to impress us is the way the squad comes together each season, despite any changes, and forms the connections required to have the success they have had.
"We focus a lot on teamwork, effort and attitude and this team excels in all those areas. They are also pretty handy footballers as well.
"As anyone who has played sport will attest, to win one competition in your sporting career is a special achievement. To win three consecutive representative titles is very rare. These are memories the players will take with them for a long while to come.
"This team represents our club and our region brilliantly every time they step out to play. The community should be very proud of them."
The successful U14 WYL squad consisted of (in alphabetical order):
