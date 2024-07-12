Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Decade of celebrity golf capped off with tens of thousands raised for charities

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was one of the beneficiaries of funding from the Moolarben Coal Celebrity Golf Classic. From left to right: Peter Mayson, Richard Jones and Trent Cini. Picture supplied
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was one of the beneficiaries of funding from the Moolarben Coal Celebrity Golf Classic. From left to right: Peter Mayson, Richard Jones and Trent Cini. Picture supplied

Celebrating a decade of celebrity golf, the 2024 Moolarben Coal Celebrity Golf Classic was a success, raising $44,000 for local charities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.