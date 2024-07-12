Decade of celebrity golf capped off with tens of thousands raised for charities

Celebrating a decade of celebrity golf, the 2024 Moolarben Coal Celebrity Golf Classic was a success, raising $44,000 for local charities.
Nearly 200 golfers hit the links for the unique sex-person ambrose event and played an active role in helping fundraise on the day. The funds were shared this year between Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Lifeskills Plus and Kanandah Aged Care.
Some of the big names that attended were Greg Inglis, Brett Kimmorley, Cliff Lyons and Former Australian International Cricketer, Greg Ritchie.
Mudgee Club Professional and the Classics Tournament Founder, Peter Mayson was thrilled with the event's outcome.
"It is always a key date in the golfing calendar and over the years we have generated more than $300,000 for local community organisations and groups," Mr Mayson said.
"It was a wonderful day of golf in Mudgee, and this coupled with raising a significant amount of money for charity, we are pleased to have hosted another year."
Moolarben Coal General Manager, Brian Wesley recognised this event's positive impact on the community.
"Year on year, the Moolarben Coal Celebrity Golf Classic provides a much-needed and sizeable boost to local community groups therefore we are proud to sponsor the day," Mr Wesley said.
"It's events like this that enable us to continue to make a positive impact on the Mudgee community while helping unite them for a spectacular day of golf."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.