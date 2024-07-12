Mudgee Dragons to take on Origin stars in 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity

If the NSW Blues go on to win the 2024 State of Origin series in Brisbane next week, there will be a small group in Mudgee who be claiming some of the credit.
That's because the Mudgee Dragons will be taking on the Blues in an opposed training session this weekend before the NSW squad heads north of the border for the Origin decider.
"We'll definitely claim it," Mudgee club president Cameron McCall laughed.
The Peter McDonald Premiership leaders were due to have the bye this weekend but will instead enjoy the "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to play against NSW at their Blue Mountains Grammar School base on Saturday, July 13.
The opportunity is one few bush footy players could even dream of, and it's that little bit sweeter for the Dragons knowing they were singled out by the NSW coaching staff.
"I got a call from Peter Clarke (NSWRL's community rugby league manager) and he said NSW were looking for a side and their coaching staff had a look out in this area and had seen that Mudgee were doing pretty well," McCall said.
"He asked if we'd be interested and I said to give me half an hour to check the boys' availability, and within five minutes I had 20-odd thumbs up."
McCall has since had roughly 40 missed calls from people around the club and town asking if they can be a part of the trip.
Unfortunately for Dragons fans, only the 17 players and a handful of support staff will head to the Blue Mountains to limit the chance of word around the Blues' plans getting out.
"Doing ball work against the NSW Origin side, not many people from a bush footy club can say that," McCall said.
"The boys will get a lot out of it. They probably haven't trained against the calibre of Origin players so it will be good for us.
"We'll get a fair bit out of it heading into the back end of the season and hopefully the Blues get a little bit out of it as well."
As expected, some jokes have already started getting around the Dragons' group chat and training sessions.
A few hands have gone up as the player to score the first try against the Blues, but McCall said his side would happily remain scoreless if it means the Blues are firing ahead of the decider.
The Dragons' lineup features former NRL players Clay Priest, Jack Littlejohn and Zac Saddler.
Prop Saddler played one pre-season match for the Roosters this season before joining Mudgee. During his NRL career, he played with current NSW captain Jake Trbojevic and against Blues players Connor Watson, Bradman Best, Mitch Barnett, Reece Walsh and Mitch Moses.
The Blues session against Mudgee on Saturday is closed to the public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.