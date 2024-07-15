A moment to remember as Mudgee invited into Blues camp

The Mudgee Dragons may not have played in the PMP this weekend, but they had a moment to remember on Saturday, July 12 when they trained with the NSW Blues.
The Origin side invited them into camp for an opposed training session and it was a moment the bush footy players will remember forever.
The session with Mudgee came after St Mary's lined up against the Blues earlier in the series, and NSW Back-rower Angus Crichton said the effort of those players was not taken for granted.
We really appreciate these guys coming up.- Angus Crichton
"We really appreciate these guys coming up," NSW back-rower Angus Crichton said after Saturday's training run. "They're not doing it for money. They're doing it for the love of the game and the love of their state, to help us try and be at our best on Wednesday. We appreciate it."
Good to know the PMP can take some credit if the Blues get the job done on Wednesday.
All other sides had the bye.
