Man charged after stock vehicle check on Sydney Road

A man has been charged by police following a stock check in Mudgee earlier this month.
According to police, at about 11.05am on Friday, July 5 local police with the Rural Crime Prevention Team stopped an Isuzu truck carrying a bull on Sydney Road. Police requested the drivers licence and a National Vendor Declaration (NVD) for the bull. The man could not provide an NVD and drove off from the location.
A pursuit was initiated when the man failed to stop then terminated a short time later when he stopped outside Mudgee Police Station on Market Street.
The 65-year-old man complied and provided a document showing the owner of the bull and was released to deliver the bull.
Following an inquiry, at 7.30pm, one week later on Friday, July 12, police issued the man with a future court attendance notice and he was charged with a number of offences:
The man is set to appear at Mudgee Local Court on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.