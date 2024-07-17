Marg Ottley on 20 years of Ultimate Care and facing challenges head on

Eminent Mudgee businesswoman Marg Ottley will this week celebrate the 20-year anniversary of her beauty business Ultimate Care.
From humble beginnings, the salon first came to life in Marg's family home and operated from there for almost five years before it outgrew its space. Marg knew she wanted to expand and saw an opportunity to put on an apprentice, little did she know, that was just the beginning of something much bigger.
"I started, when we opened, with one apprentice and since then we're up to... I think in all we've just hit 15 now that we've put through," Marg said.
"I've always found the Mudgee business community really supportive... just in general. [It is] a great area to have a small business in... Mudgee hasn't stopped growing and since we've been here over that time the business has changed."
In 2020, when Ultimate Care moved again to its current home at 156 Church Street, it was a chance for Marg to show that Ultimate Care had staying power. Indeed, some of its clients have been there from the beginning. Marg and her team have won several local and industry business awards and are again a finalist in the 2024 ABIA beauty industry awards.
"I think to be able in this industry - where it's a very fickle industry - to be able to keep clients happy for that amount of time and loyal, that's probably my one of my biggest - what I'm proud of is that those clients are still coming," Marg said.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Marg said one of her secrets to success is an insistence on staying ahead of beauty trends and understanding what works best for the business and her staff.
"I've always kept up education with myself, ongoing education in the industry and [by] keeping my staff really at the forefront of what's happening," Marg said.
"When I first started we had a phone and a paper diary with a pencil and a rubber that we used to make appointments with. Our biggest technological challenge was that in the afternoon at about four o'clock we'd ring the clients for the next day to confirm that they were coming."
Since 2004, Ultimate Care has ridden the roller coaster that comes with any regionally-based business - including weathering the storm that was the COVID pandemic. But even then, Marg said that right now is the most challenging period the business has ever faced.
"We've got to not only stay offering the best service that we can but be very mindful that people... aren't spending like they used to be spending or they're instead of coming every month [or] they're coming every two months," Marg said.
In the face of these challenges, Marg sees a strong future for Ultimate Care. "There are new, particularly in the anti-aging field and the device field, machinery that is used to work with anti-aging. It's just something that is growing exponentially.
"However, I still feel that a client is looking for somewhere to go [where] they can just have some time out, be made feel special, have a lovely relaxing treatment.
"There is still that big market for clients that just want to feel that you're there to be looking after them for however long they're in there. Our clients whether they come in for a 15-minute treatment or a two-hour treatment they're treated the same. Every client that walks through the door is made to feel welcome.
"I think that that shows in the way that we've been able to keep clients for 20 years."
On Friday night, Marg and her team will be joined by a congregation of former staff and clients to celebrate what has been a long and enjoyable journey.
"I try to remain in the lives of the girls that have worked for me," Marg said.
"If you think about it, some of these girls... started when they're 16. So they've grown up with me. I've seen them go through boyfriend breakups and then get married and then have babies and then come back and still work for us. My first apprentice is still working for me."
Marg thanked her family, who have been there for her every step of the way. "I [want to] thank my family, husband and family for their support," Marg said.
"We have three children, but Ultimate Care is the biggest child I've got and it's caused me more tears and more problems than any of my children ever have. "
"They've had to share their mum with this ongoing Ultimate Care business - or sibling that they have."
