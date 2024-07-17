Worker accommodation built on hospital grounds now complete

Health workers in Mudgee will soon have access to four recently completed worker accommodation units, as part of increased efforts to attract, recruit and retain staff in Mudgee and the Central West.
The units, located on the grounds of Mudgee Hospital, have been designed with safety, liveability and comfort in mind.
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said recruitment is one of the biggest issues facing regional health.
"These new units are a very valuable resource, as we know affordable, accessible accommodation is critical to attracting staff in regional and rural areas," Mr Park said.
"Recruitment is one of the biggest challenges facing regional, rural and remote health services, and these new units will support health workers looking to establish themselves in a new community.
"The NSW Government has committed an additional $200.1 million to increase key health worker accommodation across rural and regional areas of the state as part of the 2024-25 NSW Budget."
The apartments consist of one unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms; one unit with two bedrooms and one bathroom and two units with one bedroom. They are equipped with all the modern necessities including kitchenettes, comfortable living areas and ensuite bathrooms.
Labor Spokesperson for Dubbo Stephen Lawrence said the apartments will go a long way to easing the health worker crisis facing Central West residents.
"These units are a great asset to the Mudgee Health service," Mr Lawrence said.
"It means visiting nurses, doctors, allied health professionals and other health personnel will have a safe and comfortable place to stay while providing services at the hospital and within the community."
