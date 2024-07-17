Driver charged over fatal Mudgee crash in April

A man from Mount Druitt has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and numerous other offences following a fatal crash in the Central West of April this year.
A woman died, and four people were hospitalised from the crash.
The driver of the ute, 55, has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Before 2pm on Friday, April 5, a ute and SUV crashed on the Castlereagh Highway, Aarons Pass, approximately 40 kilometres south of Mudgee.
A 32-year-old woman who was the front seat passenger in the SUV, was critically injured and died in Mudgee Hospital a short time later.
The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old man, and the front-seat passenger in the ute, a 68-year-old man, were seriously injured and airlifted to Westmead Hospital. The older man remains in hospital.
Two girls, aged two and four, who were back seat passengers in the SUV, were taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in stable condition where they have since been released.
The driver of the ute, aged 55, was taken to Mudgee Hospital with minor injuries and for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established, and the Crash Investigation Unit specialist officers opened an investigation.
The Mount Druitt man's driver's licence has been suspended.
