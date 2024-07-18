Five minutes with... business coach Rebecca Saunders

This one's hard, because over the years there's been so many; and I have post-it notes on champagne in my fridge with my goals on ready to be popped when I reach them. I think the most significant of all has to be getting my aussie citizenship. I started my first business to sponsor myself to stay in Australia, and it was a huge undertaking so when my citizenship was granted I was ecstatic. Without it I wouldn't be living the life and doing the work I do today.