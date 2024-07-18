Five minutes with... business coach Rebecca Saunders

Serial entrepreneur and veteran business coach Rebecca Saunders is an expert in helping isolated regional business women feel and stay connected. Alongside her role as editor and publisher of Mudgee's Mid-Western Living Magazine, she founded membership group The Champagne Lounge as a safe space for regional business women to connect, support and celebrate without fear of judgement. She lives in Mudgee with her husband Alex and her two minuture australian shepherds Bailey and Marmite.
What do you love about Mudgee and the Central West?
Hands down the community. I just love it. I love the friendliness of the people, the smiles I get walking down the street and the warm welcomes that embraces you like a hug when you walk into someone's small business.
What inspires you?
Other women who are doing incredible things - creating and building businesses and lives of their dreams, and having an impact on the world.
What is your greatest achievement?
This one's hard, because over the years there's been so many; and I have post-it notes on champagne in my fridge with my goals on ready to be popped when I reach them. I think the most significant of all has to be getting my aussie citizenship. I started my first business to sponsor myself to stay in Australia, and it was a huge undertaking so when my citizenship was granted I was ecstatic. Without it I wouldn't be living the life and doing the work I do today.
What do you wish was embraced more widely by women in the Central West?
Talking. I'm a big believer that business is hard, but it doesn't have to be lonely. There's so much power in a conversation. A problem shared is a problem halved, and it's almost guaranteed that someone has been through a similar thing and is willing to share her lessons, learnings and advice.
What's something you're working on improving?
Can I say my house because it's a huge heritage renovation project?!
In all seriousness though, I'm always learning and always working on my boundaries. I often find myself saying yes to doing too much or attending too many events becuase I'm a social butterfly. I'm learning to enjoy spending more time in the slow lane, being present at home and enjoying the life I've built rather than always striving for the next thing.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Trust your gut. If it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. It's so true, because everytime I haven't trusted it there's always been pain, problems and tears!
Best business:
I love the vibe, the colours and the friendliness at Good Day Lifestyle Co. It oozes fun, warmth and creativity and Emma always welcomes everyone with a huge smile.
Best place to eat:
My favourite spot has to be Smokin Bro & Co, I absolutely adore the slow cooked beef ribs that are only available on Friday and Saturday nights until sold out.
Best event to attend:
I'm a little bit biased, but the International Women's Day Fabulous Long Lunch in Mudgee is one of my favourites. Delicious food, inspiring speakers and a chance to connect in person with like-minded regional women.
Hidden Gem:
Oooo this has to be Old Wheels Grind in Mudgee. It's a Coffee & Doughnuts van on the edge of a field about 10 minutes outside of town. It's only open on the weekends, and the hot fresh cinnamon doughnuts are incredible!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.