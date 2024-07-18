A Rockette? How about Moulin Rouge? Sky is the limit for this motivated teen

Would you travel at least three-and-a-half hours twice a week to push your dreams further into a reality?
That is just a snippet of the level of dedication Abbey Rowland-Jones puts towards her goal of one day becoming a world class dancer.
The 15-year-old continues to soar to new heights, with the first seven months of 2024 seeing her do her first pirouette in a Sydney ballet production, Don Quixote.
"It was an absolutely amazing experience and unlike anything I'd done before," she said.
"The training, costumes, tech run and meeting dancers and making new friends from all over the country was truly incredible."
Abbey has also been offered a full time position at the NSW International Ballet Academy along with a two-week scholarship after a successful audition.
Adding to her list of achievements so far, Abbey also earned a place at both Brent Street and Village Nation for 2025, and took out two major dance/ballet scholarships in Cowra and Dubbo.
And, Abbey won two national titles at the DanceLife Unite Nationals in Sydney.
"This all has certainly got me thinking about the future and what moving forward might look like. It's time to take my training to the next level," Abbey said.
"Furthering my training in Sydney has been a goal of mine for a long time so being successful in my auditions was a huge relief."
The success isn't without sacrifice for the MacKillop College student, who lives on the family farm at Pyramul.
Twice a week she endures a 250-kilometre trip to Orange to train at Colour City.
She also travels to Sydney twice a month after successfully auditioning for the Dr Lisa Ellis Dance Prescription program.
But the hours of travelling are worth it for the dancer, who one day dreams of becoming a Rockette or featuring in Moulin Rouge.
"My mum put me in dance at age three for socialisation purposes, and I just loved it. Dance is my happy place," she said.
With Bathurst and Orange eisteddfods just around the corner, Abbey is counting down the days until she next takes centre stage.
"I'd just like to thank all the people who have supported my dance journey so far, especially my parents," she said.
