This is a call out to all women of our region

By Maddison O'Brien
July 19 2024 - 9:26am
Watershed Women having fun with Support from Bunnings Warehouse for a tools workshop creating nesting boxes in June. Picture supplied
Calling all women of our region. Get ready for a delightful morning of coffee, cake, and inspiring conversations with Watershed Women at The Little Cooking School and Commissary. On Saturday morning, July 27, join us for a special gathering where we celebrate the innovative spirit of women in business.

