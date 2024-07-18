This is a call out to all women of our region

What will Watershed Women do next? The coming months are sprinkled with excitement. In addition to our coffee and cake date, we are excited to announce an upcoming event on August 18, a two-hour print-making workshop at Redbank Studio with Michelle Steven. Michelle is an Australian artist working out of her studio in Mudgee, versatile in a number of mediums, with her favourites being oil paint, charcoal, and clay. All materials, aprons, and morning tea will be supplied. All experience levels are welcome, come and enjoy a relaxing day of exploring creativity and connection with other women, tickets are limited.