This is a call out to all women of our region

Calling all women of our region. Get ready for a delightful morning of coffee, cake, and inspiring conversations with Watershed Women at The Little Cooking School and Commissary. On Saturday morning, July 27, join us for a special gathering where we celebrate the innovative spirit of women in business.
Our featured guest, Jessmyn from Soul Mamas Catering, will be sharing her story and insights. As the co-founder and owner of Soul Mamas Catering, Jessmyn has carved her path in the catering industry with passion and determination. She will share her journey and the valuable lessons she's learned along the way. Whether you're looking to glean insights for your own entrepreneurial pursuits or simply wish to connect with like-minded women, this event promises a welcoming space for all.
Watershed Women isn't just about business, it's about community. We invite you to bring a friend or colleague and enjoy a relaxed morning where networking seamlessly blends with a fun morning out. This is your chance to engage in meaningful dialogue, explore new ideas, and celebrate the achievements of women who are shaping our community. It's not just a social gathering; it's an opportunity to become part of a supportive network that empowers women through mentorship, professional development, and shared experiences.
Watershed Women is made up of a diverse group of women including seasoned entrepreneurs, farmers, environmentalists and community leaders. The group has been active within Watershed Landcare for several years evolving and changing with its members and needs.
Throughout the year, the group hosts a variety of events, from workshops led by specialist speakers to hands-on activities tailored to the interests of our members. Whether it's yoga among grapevines or mastering power tools, each event reflects the diversity and dynamism of our members' interests.
What will Watershed Women do next? The coming months are sprinkled with excitement. In addition to our coffee and cake date, we are excited to announce an upcoming event on August 18, a two-hour print-making workshop at Redbank Studio with Michelle Steven. Michelle is an Australian artist working out of her studio in Mudgee, versatile in a number of mediums, with her favourites being oil paint, charcoal, and clay. All materials, aprons, and morning tea will be supplied. All experience levels are welcome, come and enjoy a relaxing day of exploring creativity and connection with other women, tickets are limited.
Coming up in September is the second iteration of Empowering Rural Women an event that promises to inspire local women during a full day event of workshops and talks centred around Drought Resilience. Stay tuned for more details.
Explore new possibilities, and come along to our next event. To RSVP and find out more, go to our website at watershedlandcare.com.au/events
