Renewables offer benefits far greater than just clean energy

I know a lot of people find the subject of renewables controversial, they also may not know of all the benefits that they can provide to the community.
It is not just payment to landowners impact by hosting towers or solar and having transmission lines traverse their properties. There are significant payments to the local councils in the form of Voluntary Planning Agreements with each project including a one off payment, that is followed by an income stream for decades once power is put into the grid, substantial amounts of much-needed cash for the local community.
In our region the state government has set up a grant funding program administered by Energy Co that will offer 128 million dollars over four years for community grants, it has been separated into needs for smaller grants direct to community organisations, a provision to First Nations and another larger infrastructure legacy grant to local government bodies.
The first round of funding of $70 million for the Orana REZ was announced on July 15.
I can see communities, but especially councils, scrambling to get applications in.
Which brings me to the question what do you think our local council should be seeking funding for?
I can't remember any grant that the council has obtained where they actually asked for feedback from the community only announcements that they had been successful in obtaining one.
This may be an opportunity for a grant to actually benefit a wider range of people in the community rather than one specific area.
Many may remember the anxiety of the Maximum Possible Flood plan that had people worried about their insurance policies increasing and the inadequacies revealed with drainage in flood-prone areas.
I think a great use of this grant funding would be to fix the drainage problems in the worst affected areas.
I only hope the council in all its wisdom applies for something that brings the greatest benefit to the most people.
For anyone wishing to make a grant application Energy Co is offering assistance in the preparation of one, just go to their website and click on the links provided.
I hope that when you think about renewables you focus on the positives and necessity rather than the negative spin we are starting to hear.
I welcome your thoughts.
Rod Pryor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.