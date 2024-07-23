Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Gulgong fullback scores more than half the points in 60-0 flogging of Gilgandra

By Bryson Luff
Updated July 23 2024 - 10:15am, first published 10:14am
Gulgong fullback, Brad James playing against Gilgandra last Saturday. James scored five tries and kicked 8 goals in the match. Picture by Col Boyd
Christie and Hood Castlereagh League fans will be able to watch the top four sides clash in two vital round 13 contests this Saturday.

