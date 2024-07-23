Gulgong fullback scores more than half the points in 60-0 flogging of Gilgandra

Whilst that game at Narromine present themselves as a quality contests, there is no doubt that the Boronia Cup game between the unbeaten Coolah Roos and the second placed Cobar Roosters is the match of the round and one that should see Coolah's Bowen Oval bulging at the seams, there being a high degree of interest in what many might consider to be a grand final preview with first playing second as they currently stand on the competition ladder.