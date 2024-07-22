Mudgee field days a hit with patrons

The organising committee of Mudgee Small Farm Field Days couldn't have picked two better days in the calendar to hold their event.
The sun shone brightly on both days - a stark contrast to previous years when it had rained and the roads turned to mud.
Patrons turned out in droves to taste a slice of country air, good produce, enjoyable entertainment, engaging demonstrations, and hands-on discoveries of the latest in machinery, agtech and lifestyle offerings.
Among the highlights of the mid-winter event were the slick, half-hour shows by Lachie Cossor, aka The Outback Stockman. Lachie had the crowds queueing to meet the star of the show, Barney, the Brahman bull.
Lachie's incredible horsemanship was a sight to behold and the way he engaged the crowd was true showmanship.
Crowds on day two also gathered in numbers around the paddock for the woodchop display and competition by the Midwest Axemen's Association. Littlies as young as three or four even got in on the act!
Field days visitors enjoyed the regular attractions, such as the trout fishing on the dam, the Festival of Yesteryear, and the animal displays including reptiles, Kelpies, the animal nursery, pygmy goats, horses and other livestock, and shearing demonstrations.
The musical performances with strong local talent were a hit, and educational talks in the Watershed Landcare building and skills masterclasses in the main pavilion attracted full houses. Members of the Men's Shed successfully enticed people to have a good health check.
"I think it's been one of the best field days, in a long time anyway!!" Mudgee field days general manager Cassandra Stanford said.
"We're estimating about 10,000 people were on site Friday and 13,000 on Saturday, and there were over 400 exhibitors.
"The weather was fantastic and there were lots of families/kids on site.
"We're very happy with how everything turned out!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.