Mudgee teen karting sensation excels at Coffs Harbour championships

Local teen karting sensation Lily Sugden again impressed when she placed in the top 20 at the Australian Karting Championships in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, July 20.
The event saw 76 of Australia's best racers compete for a coveted spot in the finals in which only 40 would progress.
13-year-old Lily started her day with the 17th spot of the 76, exceeding her and her father's expectations.
"It was very good. Very well beyond our expectations," Lily's father Daniel Sugden said.
Starting at 17th place, Lily was running in the 11th spot with three laps to go and had pace to make the top 10 when another karter hit her from behind, ending Lily's day in a still respectable 19th place.
"It was disappointing for sure, but at the end of the day, [it] was way beyond our expectations," Mr Sugden said.
"We were stoked and the guy that owns the team was stoked...
"It was a big step forward for us... it was a really, really good, very positive weekend."
"Being my first Australian Karting Championship round, I had limited expectations but high hopes to qualify for Sunday final," Lily wrote in response to the Mudgee Guardian.
"Racing was always going to be tough... I am happy with my speed and the weekend's overall results.
"It was great to work with Tom Williamson Motorsport over the weekend. Tom's advice and kart setup helped achieve the results we did. It is good to have my local sponsors: Mudgee Travel And Cruise and Formula Trailers as well as my team, family, and friends for their support."
Lily will now travel to Melbourne and Monarto in South Australia to compete, a significant number of kilometres for the youngster who regularly travels to Dubbo to practice. But it's all part of the fun.
"It's become an obsession I suppose... which it has got to be in all honesty... it's like anything if you're not dedicated to it, it won't do you any good," Mr Sugden said.
