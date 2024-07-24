Rohit wants to know you on a first-name basis as Foodworks opens its doors

Foodworks Mudgee is the latest local player in an ever-competitive market where low prices are king.
Located at the southside complex on Oporto Road, the independently-owned Foodworks Mudgee occupies the same place as the short-lived IGA that opened there in November 2022 before closing its doors about a year later.
Director of Foodworks Mudgee, Rohit Paili said it's good to have the doors finally open. The store was set to open two weeks ago but delays pushed the date to Wednesday, July 24. Rohit said he hopes shoppers appreciate the differences that only Foodworks can offer like fresh produce that is bought in Sydney before dawn and driven to Mudgee to go straight on the shelves.
"We can give them [shoppers] a lot of benefits when they shop with us. We've got a price promise program, which runs throughout the year," Mr Paili said.
"We concentrate on customer service. I want to know all the customers by their name. I want to treat them when they walk in with their name instead of, 'Hey mate.' and this and that and give them the feeling that it's their shop."
Rohit has a decade-long background in the industry and said that in the few hours the store had been open when he spoke to the Mudgee Guardian, that feedback had been positive.
"I've had a few ladies just say that [we have] very good customer service, which is good," Mr Paili said.
"Some said we have good specials which is a motivation for us which we will try to keep going on. One lady said she can send her son or someone to grab last-minute things - he can come on his pushbike."
The business employs six staff, including Rohit and his wife. Rohit said there are already plans to grow the business further with coffee on the cards.
"It'll be good if someone comes and gives us some feedback and let us know how we can improve and take it to the next level," Mr Paili said.
"I'm more than happy to do whatever I can to benefit the community and local families."
