Elise and her team are ready to take the wraps of Mudgee's Priceline Pharmacy

The historic Mudgee Friendly Pharmacy is moving and becoming Priceline Pharmacy.
Opening on Friday, July 26, the pharmacy will retain some familiar faces while offering a new, larger location across from Coles and a wider range of products and services including a loyalty program and app that lets users track their prescriptions.
Among those familiar faces will be previous owner Trevor Moody, who has been with the pharmacy for more than 40 years. In 1980 Trevor came on to manage the Friendly Society Pharmacy as it was known at the time. Trevor expected to be in the job for no more than 18 months, when he asked to buy the business shortly after he didn't know he'd still be around 44 years later.
"For a person who was only going to stay 12-18 months, I've been here, raised a family of three here, lived here - probably will die here now - so it's been a long time here," Trevor said.
Trevor will work a couple of days a week in the pharmacy, a job he says he enjoys too much to just give up.
"I'm very happy that I'm coming across here. I enjoy the fact that I will, and I must admit, I come to work more to chat and talk and everything else," he said.
Pharmacy Manager Elise El-Boustani said the new store is much larger than the old Church Street location and will offer perhaps the broadest range of health and beauty products in town.
"That's where they [Priceline] differentiate themselves from other pharmacy brands on the market is the health and beauty space. So that's the offering we're bringing to town which I think is not being offered so much in the other pharmacies," Elise said.
"Some people find it really convenient to park right out the front of the current pharmacy, but they also need to know that we do offer home delivery if they can't make it..."
Priceline Mudgee opens to the public on Friday, July 26 at 9am.
