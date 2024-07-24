A bittersweet end as We Care readies to close its doors after seven years

When it closes next week, the loss of the We Care Community Shop in Byron Place will be felt around the region and beyond.
For seven years, the shop, colloquially known as We Care, has helped an innumerable number of people in the region. The store offered cheap - in some cases, free - household items, food and essentials and was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of the entirely volunteer-based staff headed by the magnanimous Donna Collins. It will close its doors for the last time on Friday, August 2.
Donna was the worthy recipient of the 2024 Citizen of the Year award at the local Australia Day awards in January.
"Thank you to my family and friends who have supported me over the last year and continue to do so now. I Don't know what I would have or would continue to do without you all. I wonder what I ever did to deserve you all," Donna wrote in an emotional social media post on June 25.
"I am truly a blessed woman. See you all on the other side."
Donna's daughter Kylie, who works at We Care and recently picked up the torch when her mother was beset by health issues, told the Mudgee Guardian that 2024 has been a tough one for the staff.
"This year has been challenging health-wise for a few staff members and it's basically come down to - there's three of us left standing and it's just - things aren't going to go back to the same," Kylie said.
"It was a hard decision, but it's been seven years."
Kylie reflected on her six-year stint at We Care and mourned its impending closure.
"Honestly, it's been crazy - I just can't - we have helped so many people. We've done the drought program, flood relief, fire relief, normal food assistance, and clothing. I don't think there's much we have not actually helped with." Kylie said.
Recently We Care assisted with a blanket drive organised by Andrew Andrews from local radio station, Magic 87.6 FM which saw nearly 100 blankets donated and subsequently given away to people who needed them around the region.
With the closure, Kylie said many of its patrons are worried about how they will access help and get the same face-to-face guidance they did at We Care.
"A lot of people were very sad, which we totally understand, it's going to be a huge adjustment for us too," Kylie said.
"It's been a social thing, especially for a lot of mental health people. It's been somewhere they've come three or four times a week... I guess someone will ask you how you're going and know your name and that's been a huge part.
"That's going to be really sad, not having that for them anymore."
The last day of trading for We Care is Friday, August 2. Until then, shoppers can take advantage of the steeply-discounted items. "I wish people would be more - not saying that they're so sad because they can't go anywhere - but more happy that they've had somewhere to come for seven years," Kylie said.
"The ladies in there, they've given up a lot of time, a lot of their lives... to make this shop work. So I'd rather people remember the good stuff, not so much focus on what they're not going to get anymore.
"That makes us happier when people come in and say they had such a good time... it makes it feel worth it."
Anyone looking for assistance is encouraged to contact the local Vinnies and Salvation Army centres on Market Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.