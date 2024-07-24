Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Court & Crime
Graphic Content

Central West rugby league player charged with assault of teenage girl

DU
By Dominic Unwin
July 24 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Central West rugby league player has been charged by NSW Police over an alleged assault of a teenage girl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.