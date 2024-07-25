Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Police begin search for wanted Central West man

By Staff Reporters
July 25 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.