Police begin search for wanted Central West man

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in the state's Central West.
Alfred Mahoney, aged 64, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for multiple assault-related offences.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District are conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
Mr Mahoney is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall of thin build with grey hair and hazel eyes.
He has a tattoo on his left arm and shoulder as well as one on his chest.
He is known to frequent the Wellington and Tamworth areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Anyone with information about Alfred's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.