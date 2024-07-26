Chopper called in to help crash victims, two patients being treated

EMERGENCY crews remain at the scene of a two-car crash in the Central West.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed multiple crews were at the scene of a collision on Narrango Road, Rylstone and the rescue helicopter had been called.
The spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the crash following triple-0 calls.
"Around midday we received a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash at Rylstone," the spokesperson said.
"Paramedics are currently treating two patients, a male and a female."
As the crash scene is still listed as active, no further information about the victims or their injuries is available at this time.
The spokesperson was able to confirm the rescue helicopter was called to the scene to assist multiple resources on the ground.
With the emergency scene still active, motorists are advised to avoid the area.
