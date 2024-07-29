How you can help build the Mudgee region's renewable energy future

With a major power line project given the green light, work will soon begin across the region.
In June, the NSW government was given the go-ahead to start work on the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission line project.
Now, they're looking for local construction partners to help get the project off the ground.
"The energy transition is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver thousands of local and secure jobs and provide new work for local businesses," NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe said.
"We want to help local businesses and communities secure jobs and business opportunities for the coming decades."
The NSW government has now opened applications for contracts for things such as early earth works, drainage, fencing and other elements of civil construction for the transmission lines.
To help local businesses better understand how they can benefit from these work packages, EnergyCo in collaboration with ACEREZ are holding industry forums about the opportunity.
The forums will be held between Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, August 6, at various locations within the region including Wellington, Dubbo, Mudgee, Coolah, Cassilis and Dunedoo.
They will give businesses insight into upcoming tender opportunities, scope of works, networking opportunities, business support and resources available to apply for the work packages.
"We are really excited about the opportunities the REZ will bring to the Central-West Orana region and we can't wait to start engaging local businesses," ACEREZ chief executive Trevor Armstrong said.
"The industry forums will provide valuable insights into how ACEREZ can work together with businesses to boost the local economy."
The announcement of contracts opening follows an earlier announcement of applications for community benefit funds also opening. Local organisations and councils will be able to benefit from a share of $70 million in grants.
Minister Sharpe said both of these were significant steps forward in the project which is expected to be operational by 2028.
Construction on the project will begin later in 2024.
"EnergyCo will work closely with the community in planning and delivering the Central-West Orana REZ and I encourage people and businesses throughout the Central West to find out how they can be a part of it," she said.
