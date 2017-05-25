DRUG and alcohol testing in shearing sheds has been proposed in an effort to tackle widespread reports of methamphetamine, or ice, abuse in the Australian wool industry.
A national taskforce, including the Australian Shearing Contractors Association (SCAA), National Farmers Federation (NFF), Australian Workers Union (AWU) and Wool Producers Australia (WPA), was formed late last year to curb escalating concerns about the use of ice and alcohol.
The Wool Industry Stakeholder Groups drug and alcohol policy will be unveiled at a national summit attended by nearly 100 wool industry stakeholders and farm leaders in Adelaide on Tuesday.
The policy is a major shift on managing drugs and alcohol in sheds, and includes facility for testing shed staff.
The policy suggests testing may be undertaken in response to a suspicion of impairment or following a workplace near miss.
Employers will be notified of testing before work, followed by saliva drug tests by an external professional provider, and alcohol testing via a breathalyser.
A positive alcohol test means a reading above 0.05 grams of alcohol in every hundred millilitres of blood.
Where an impairment is confirmed, the person may be subject to disciplinary action, the policy says.
In the event that an alleged breach of the law is identified, the matter will be referred to police. WoolProducers Australia (WPA) chief executive Jo Hall said given the practicality of drug testing and enforcement challenges, WPA did not support mandatory testing at this stage.
We hope the report spells out clearly what everyone involved in wool harvest, what their roles and responsibilities are under Occupational Health and Safety legislation, Ms Hall said.
The taskforce was established after the AWU aired concerns to the NFF about drug and alcohol abuse in the shearing industry.
We dont believe it is any more prevalent in the shearing industry than other industries, Ms Hall said.
