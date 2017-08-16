Seedy carcases slowing slaughter

SHEEP carcases riddled with grass seeds are crippling efficiencies on the kill floor at Thomas Foods International.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The processors northern small stock manager, Andrew Jackson, Armidale, said seedy carcases slowed down his businesss kill rate by 220 animals an hour.
I cant emphasise enough how big of a problem it is, Mr Jackson said.
Our hourly slaughter rates drop from 620 to 400 when we have to deal with grass seeds.
This year his plants had been plagued by spear grass.
Its all off the back of the big wet summer we had last year, he said.
Now, with the hot weather coming on soon the barley grass is going to harden up a lot quicker than wed like.
He encouraged producers to take extra care with their young lambs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.