Poison application pull back

THE Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has defended claims it rejected applications from NSW Local Land Services to use bromadiolone to treat grain.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Rather, it said, the LLS had withdrawn its application.
Inquiries from The Land resulted in departmental reviews of just what had happened. Technically LLS withdrew the application for bromadiolone, however, this was on the advice of the APVMA, said the LLS.
“Discussions with the APVMA outlined that the permit would not be successful unless LLS could provide evidence of non-target species monitoring,” said an LLS spokesman. “There is an abundance of evidence already published noting the adverse effects of bromadiolone on non-target species,” he said. “This is why the APVMA was hesitant to renew the permit without any further monitoring by LLS.”
To save time, effort and resources, LLS chose to withdraw the application. The LLS said the APVMA has resolved to keep open an option for LLS to seek an emergency permit for the use of bromadiolone in the event a mouse plague. That leaves broadacre farmers copping the cost of commercially manufactured treatments.
In May, Marcus Connell at west Euabalong lost 400 hectares of canola to mice. A no-till cropper with virtually no livestock component in his business mix, ungrazed stubble provided an ideal habitat for mouse numbers that increased with seasonal conditions and a good feed at hand.
Mr Connell, who with his three brothers, crops 15,000ha from Condobolin to Yarrawonga, Vic, said as a result of the loss, the extent of which had never been seen before, he had to treat a farm of 2500ha twice with the commercially available poison Mouseoff. “At a recommended application of one kilogram to the hectare, that’s five tonne of Mouseoff,” he said.
A quick glance at Mouseoff costs gives broad pricing of between $4000 and $5000 a tonne, excluding goods and services tax. That’s for a 200-litre drum from the Riverina, currently sold out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.