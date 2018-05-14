Mudgee Region Tourism and Blue Wren Wines take out Regional Business Awards

Mudgee Region Tourism CEO Cara George at the Western NSW Regional Business Awards. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Mudgee Region Tourism and Blue Wren Wines have taken out awards at the 2018 Western NSW Regional Business Awards held in Bathurst over the weekend.

Blue Wren Wines took out the Excellence in Sustainability Award, while Mudgee Region Tourism won the Excellence in Innovation Award for the second year in a row as a result of the regions hugely successful Let’s Skip Town Together campaign.



The innovative campaign was designed to encourage citysiders to take short break to Mudgee Region, to experience a sophisticated food and wine scene. The campaign generated a $3-million boost to the region’s visitor economy as well as prompted a 10 per cent increase in overnight visitation year on year.

The win for Blue Wren Wines further cemented the regions commitment to sustainability in the food and wine sector.

“We’re extremely proud to have been awarded the winner of Excellence in Innovation for the second year in a row. The Let’s Skip Town campaign has been hugely successful in showcasing the region’s primary offering of food and wine, as well as introduce new themes: nature, arts and culture, sports and leisure,” CEO of Mudgee Region Tourism CEO Cara George said.

In other award categories Daniel Sutton won the Outstanding Young Employee category, Samuel Shooter won the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur while Cally Woodhouse won the Outstanding Business Leader award.

123 Tix from Dubbo won the Excellence in Small Business and the Regional Business of the Year while HE Silos from Forbes won the Excellence in Business award.

The Westhaven Association won the Outstanding Employer of Choice, the Western Research Institute won the Excellence in Social Enterprise and Channel 40 won the StartUp Superstar.

The Western NSW Regional Business Awards gala event celebrated the business excellence of 44 finalists at Rydges Mount Panorama Bathurst with 190 attendees.

