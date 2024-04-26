This story was originally published in 2020.
Closed for more than a decade, the art deco-era Regent Theatre building has effectively stood frozen in time. Not only that, but even when it was operational, the equipment in some parts of the Regent were of a particular era long passed.
The Mudgee Guardian was fortunate enough to explore the interior of the building thanks to The Property Shop, ahead of its auction in 2020.
Below you'll find more than 70 photographs taken inside the building which show the theatre as it stands in 2020. A lot of the fixtures and equipment used in the building are still operational and while some areas are in disrepair, the interior is exactly how many would remember it.
