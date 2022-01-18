news, local-news,

Motorists are advised traffic conditions will be temporarily changed on Market Street between Douro and Church streets for the next fortnight. Traffic conditions will be temporarily changed to allow for construction of a pedestrian refuge directly adjacent to the Council Customer Service Centre at 86 Market Street. Motorists are asked to please follow all signage and direction from traffic staff. There will be no impact to parking. Construction is expected to commence this week and be finalised early February, weather permitting.

