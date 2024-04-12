Mudgee Guardian
Our History

Local history: Hotel Mudgee - the grand design and grand demise

Updated April 12 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Of all of the former local pubs, the Hotel Mudgee is the most sorely missed. Partially due to the number of residents who would remember its demolition, but mainly because this grand building made way for something as workaday as a petrol station.

