The Ultimate Luke Combs Tribute Show: [345 Bylong Valley Way, Ilford] Buy Tickets. The idea for the show all stemmed from Ross's garage, whilst rehearsing with the boys, and we were all complaining about not being able to get tickets to any concert on Luke Combs 2023 Australian Tour. Off the cuff Ross said let's put our own show together and see what happens. Ross Webb and his band The Rusted Track are all massive fans of Luke Combs's music and were already covering some of his classic tunes in their show well before Ross came up with the idea of a tribute show. The show covers the hits from Luke's first hit Hurricane, through to Kinda Love We Make and others off his latest album which will have the crowd singing along from the first song to the last.

