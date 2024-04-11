April 12
Barbering Biker coming to Rylstone: [About 11am] Some of you may have heard of her.. some may be thinking 'what?'. Chris Keeble and her show stopping Indian Chief called Calamity Jane currently are touring Australia doing stories on Aussie Towns and other things . The A to Z of Aussie towns is her latest series on her YouTube Channel and the next episode is brought to you by the letter R.. Rylstone!
Nocturnal at Scenic World: [Blue Mountains, running until May 4] A first for Scenic World and the Blue Mountains, Nocturnal invites guests to immerse themselves in the moment as they wander along a LUNA Light Journey beneath the rainforest canopy in the Jamison Valley. You'll discover light installations and holograms that illuminate parts of the forest and reveal creatures of the night, leaving you enchanted by the darkness. Also unique to Nocturnal, all Scenic World's rides will be open at night for the first time. Guests can ride into the valley on the world's steepest railway, the Scenic Railway, glide up the escarpment in the dark on the steepest aerial cable car in the southern hemisphere. Visit scenicworld.com.au/nocturnal for dates, session times and tickets.
April 13
Mak and Shar - Leap of Faith Tour: [$20 - Club Mudgee, from 7pm] Throughout the course of their exciting journey as a group, the members of Brothers 3's Mak and Shar have won over the hearts of music lovers across the globe. Performing at a variety of venues and making countless public appearances, this talented Boy Band has earned the admiration and affection of critics and fans alike. Freshly back from the Tamworth Music Festival, the Mudgee Region Locals are touring the state on their 'Leap of Faith' Tour and including their hometown of Mudgee at Club Mudgee.
Rylstone Bull-A-Rama: [Gates open at 1pm, bull ride 3pm start, entertainment from 6.30pm] Bull riding and live music. Performance by Denvah - top 12 Australian Idol - Brock Rodziewicz and Jack Garland. Early bird tickets.
April 20
Farmers' Market: [8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park] Join the community at the popular Farmers' Market and meet the region's passionate stallholders and farmers who pick, brew, raise, smoke, grow, bake, pickle, catch or create beautiful products - then bring them directly to you.
Lowe Wines 2024 Harvest: [327 Tinja Lane Mudgee, from 5pm] Local favourite Lowe Wines will welcome their friends and neighbours to Harvest Bar to join in celebrating the end of a fruitful 2024 vintage. Saturday, April 20th, from 5 pm, ticket holders will be treated to a behind-the-scenes winery tour, yet-to-be-release wines straight from the barrel, and roving platters, all while exploring the winery. Tickets for consumers are available for RRP $75.
April 21
Farm Walks: [Tours start at 9.00am from the Mudgee Visitor Information Centre at 84 Market Street] Hosted Farm Walks are great for the whole family. Come and discover the origins of your food. With this unique opportunity you will visit two farms, engage with the farmers and be part of the real paddock-to-plate journey. Tickets available here or at the Visitor Information Centre.
April 27
Movie Night at Rylstone Public School: [Gates open at 4pm, movie starts at 5.45pm] Rylstone Public School P&C invites the whole community to our first movie night. Kids disco zone, dress-up comes, delicious bbq food, popcorn, hot chocolate bar and much more. Watch WONKA on the big screen! Buy tickets.
May 5
Makers' Market: [8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park] Immerse yourself in everything that is creative and delicious. The Makers' Market where food, wine and art from the Central West art and food community come together.
May 10
Fungi trivia night: [Rylstone Olive Press, from 5pm] Prepare to be amazed by the fascinating realm of Fungi. Test your knowledge & learn lots of wonderful and mysterious things about the Fungi Kingdom. Set on the beautiful grounds of the Rylstone Olive Press, this is a fantastical night of food, fungi and fun. A delicious dinner is included. Tables of approx 6-8 people for your far out fungi trivia team. Prizes to be won. Start reading up on your fungi facts and we'll see you there. Tickets here.
May 18
May 19
May 25
The Ultimate Luke Combs Tribute Show: [345 Bylong Valley Way, Ilford] Buy Tickets. The idea for the show all stemmed from Ross's garage, whilst rehearsing with the boys, and we were all complaining about not being able to get tickets to any concert on Luke Combs 2023 Australian Tour. Off the cuff Ross said let's put our own show together and see what happens. Ross Webb and his band The Rusted Track are all massive fans of Luke Combs's music and were already covering some of his classic tunes in their show well before Ross came up with the idea of a tribute show. The show covers the hits from Luke's first hit Hurricane, through to Kinda Love We Make and others off his latest album which will have the crowd singing along from the first song to the last.
June 2
June 13
Troy Cassar-Daly at Gulgong: May 10 marks an exciting day for country music legend Troy Cassar-Daly with the release of his eagerly anticipated new studio album, Between the Fires. Embarking on his tour throughout Australia, this marks a significant return to the stage for Troy, his first tour since 2019. Get tickets.
June 15
June 16
July 7
July 20
July 21
August 4
August 17
August 18
September 1
September 21
September 22
October 6
October 19
October 20
November 3
November 16
November 17
December 1
December 21
