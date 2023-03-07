Mudgee Guardian
Now a permanent part of Mudgee's streetscape, who is Louisa Lawson?

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 8:00pm
The statue being welded together as it approached completion.

Louisa Lawson, an oft-forgotten but significant figure in Australian and Mudgee history is now a part of our modern history after a statue of the accomplished feminist and suffragist was put in place this week.

