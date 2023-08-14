Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime

Coolah cold case reaches 32-year milestone

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been 32 years since the death of Penny Hill. The case remains unsolved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.