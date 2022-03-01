The latest on COVID in the Mudgee region
Mudgee vaccination clinic
Western NSW Local Health (WNSWLHD) has announced that a pop-up COVID vaccination clinic soon arrive in Mudgee, offering Pfizer booster doses
Appointment times are limited, once all the time-slots have all been filled you will not be able to select a time on the form.
When and where:
- Mudgee Showground, Main Pavilion, 11 Nicholson Street.
- Thursday 10th March, 11am - 7pm
- Friday 11th March, 10am - 5pm
It is a walk-in clinic - no appointments needed.
Who can receive a vaccine at this clinic?
Must be at least 3 months after receiving a second primary dose of vaccine. Please bring evidence of your previous doses. Only those aged 16yrs and over are eligible for booster doses.
Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card.
People must NOT attend the clinic if they:
- Are waiting on a COVID-19 test result.
- Are a close contact of a CONFIRMED positive COVID-19 case.
- Are unwell. Anyone with COVID symptoms should get tested & isolate until they receive a negative test result.
- You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (you can get your vaccine as soon as you have recovered, for most people this is around 4-6 weeks after infection).
