Following in the chance 'tradition' of being a born and bred local president like those before him, Cameron McCall has stepped out of his position as reserve grade coach to take the reins of the Mudgee Dragons this season. McCall first became a part of the Red V early on in life, signing up to play juniors before joining the under 18 ranks in 2007 and 2008. Before joining the army, McCall played half a season with reserve/first grade in 2009, and later returned in 2019 to fill the position of reserve grade coach, a role he occupied for three years. While signing up for the top job was not something he had planned on, McCall has high hopes for all facets of the club. "It [presidency] wasn't something I set out to do but not many people were putting their hand up to have a go so I thought I'd have a crack and here we are," he said. "Obviously having all grades win their respective grand finals would be the best outcome. "From a committee side of things, we're not here to reinvent the wheel, we want to leave the club as good as we found it, if not in a better position." A boost in spectator numbers wouldn't go astray for the club, according to McCall, but with dozens of away games across all grades and a booming sporting population, having Glen Willow Stadium bustling on any given weekend is a challenge. "You never know what's going to happen with COVID-19 and all that but hopefully we can get more crowds this year compared to the last couple of years," McCall said. "Of course there's a lot of people who would like to be there but they've got their own commitments, it's hard to juggle when our home games are too." When asked what it is he will bring to the table as president, McCall said "fresh ideas" that he and his committee aim to implement.

