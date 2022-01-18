newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A new and improved Mudgee Classic will return to the Mid-Western Region in May, bringing over 2,000 cyclists along for the ride. Bicycling Australia has announced that the four road cycling events - the 180km Maxi Classic, 130km Challenge Classic, 70km Rouleurs Classic, and the 40km Social Classic - will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022. This year's courses have been revamped to showcase the more scenic areas of the region with the incorporation of Gulgong, while a 70km event has been added to the Mudgee Classic lineup so all abilities are catered for. As a major drawcard for the Mid-Western area, the economic benefit is estimated to be over $2,500,000. Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said the Mudgee Classic is not only an important event in the year's cycling calendar, but also for the region. "It has been a really challenging time for regional NSW and I am so pleased to support the return of the Mudgee Classic in 2022, an event that not only contributes to charity but also supports the local visitor economy by attracting participants, spectators and officials," Mr Ayres said. "After what has been a difficult period of uncertainty, I congratulate the organisers for holding this great event once again, for the benefit of cycling enthusiasts as well as the whole Mid-Western region." This year, Mudgee Classic riders will be able to support a charity of their choice by the event's 'Choose your Charity' initiative. Registrations are now open and can be made by heading to www.mudgeeclassic.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

