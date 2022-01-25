news, local-news,

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mendooran. Just after 1.15pm on Monday, January 24, emergency services were called to Coonabarabran Road, Mendooran - about 40km north west of Dunedoo - following reports a Holden Commodore station wagon had crashed into a tree. The driver of the Holden - a 46-year-old woman - died at the scene. READ ALSO: Three passengers of the vehicle - two girls, aged 11 and eight, and a six-year-old boy - were assisted out of the car by members of the public. The boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for fractures to his shoulder, leg and arm. The older girl was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for fractured ankle and pelvic pain. The younger girl was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a fractured wrist. All three were airlifted to Westmead Children's Hospital. Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact police. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

