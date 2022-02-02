newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In a true reflection of Mudgee talent, two local Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) stars shone bright at the recent NSW Athletics Country Championships. While the fields weren't as competitive as usual given restrictions for metropolitan competitors, the two Mudgee girls outclassed a field of plenty in their respective events. Track star, Alesha Bennetts came back from an injury to earn herself a gold in the U18 women's 400 metre hurdles with a time of 66 seconds. Bennetts followed up on the gold with two silver medals, one in the U18 women's 200 metre after clocking a time of 25.32 seconds, and the 400m sprint with a time of 59 seconds. "Overall I was happy with my results at the 2022 NSW Athletics Country Championships, especially considering it was one of my first comps back since injury," she said. "I would've liked to have executed my race plans a little better and run faster times but overall I feel as if it was a success." As for field ace Mollie Blackman, her drive and determination led to a gold in the U16 women's shot put with a throw of 10.58 metres, something that she is beyond proud of. "Getting gold in the shot put was great," she said. "I am looking to increase my performance heading towards NSW Juniors at the end of the month." Since joining WRAS this season, Blackman set herself a goal to increase strength and her technique, and said "it's been a great experience so far". As for Bennetts, who has been a part of WRAS for several years, this season was something different having only just got back to competing after nursing an injury. "I have been on the path back to competition and training since joining WRAS this season as I have been recovering from a previous injury," she said. "I have been a part of WRAS for a few years now and have really enjoyed it. One of the things I have enjoyed the most about the program is being able to meet and train with other lone star athletes." Bennetts hopes to close off her time with Little Athletics on a high this weekend at the Regional Little Athletics Championships in Dubbo with a goal of qualifying for the State Championships. As for Blackman, her eye is on some minor competitions this month which will be followed by the NSW Juniors at the end of February. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

