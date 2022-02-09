newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Mid-Western Regional Council has welcomed a $30 million regional housing announcement from the NSW Government as the Mudgee area continues to weather the housing storm. Following recommendations from the Regional Housing Taskforce, the NSW Government announced on February 8 that eligible councils, including the Mid-Western, can apply for $1.4 million to alleviate housing pressure, if they can demonstrate a demand. "We are getting on with the job of helping eliminate the housing pressures in the bush, and this first wave of funding will ensure regional councils help get new homes built where they're needed most and as quickly as possible," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole said. With multiple Mid-Western residents facing the possibility of becoming homeless due to the region's housing crisis, a Council spokesperson revealed that recommendations put forth by the Regional Housing Taskforce are also being assessed "at a local level". "Council welcomes the NSW Government's funding announcement and the opportunity to apply for funds to deliver infrastructure which supports new housing," the Mid-Western Regional Council spokesperson said. "The Regional Housing Taskforce has put forward recommendations to help alleviate the housing pressures being experienced in regional communities. Council is reviewing these recommendations to see what actions can be implemented at a local level." Minister for Planning and Homes, Anthony Roberts said while "there isn't a quick fix, we aren't wasting any time". "Housing issues are widespread and complex. We will continue working on a comprehensive whole-of-government response," Mr Roberts added. To qualify for the funding, councils are required to prepare and implement plans to address the Taskforce's recommendations at a local level, such as updating infrastructure contribution plans and housing strategies. Applications close on March 11, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/66e1126a-4a2f-4cc7-90aa-346b8359e16e.JPG/r387_971_4314_3190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg