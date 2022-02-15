newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's untamed, it's unforgiving and it's affecting a large portion of residents. It's the Mudgee region rental market. For some, the ongoing rental crisis means a higher return on investment properties, for others, it's the spark that lit the struggle of finding a home, and for others, it's the very reason that drove them to homelessness. Posts on social media from locals pleading with one another for private affordable rentals has become as common as puddles after a downpour, with at least one popping up on a weekly basis. As part of the Mudgee Guardian journalist's - Jay-Anna Mobbs - rental crisis series, we want to hear from you - the good, the bad, the ugly and the honest. We invite you to participate in this five minute (at most!) anonymous survey that will go towards forming the basis of Jay-Anna's next piece in the series. Now is your chance to share your unfiltered opinion with zero consequences. Let the survey begin! If you would like to share your personal experience with the Mudgee area's rental market, contact us. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/d18e0b49-c206-4ebc-821c-7a1f3076fd2a.JPG/r114_245_4438_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg