More than 3000 head to the 134th annual Gulgong Show

On the 19th February Gulgong Show Society hosted its 134th Show which by all measure was a success, with over 3,500 visitors coming through the gate. In the opening ceremony the society introduced new life members Daryl and Lesley Honeysett and Noreen Murray. Side show alley, the Australian Wildlife Displays, young farmers challenge and wood chopping competition and the first dog show in 18 years were among the attractions. With the support of the Gulgong Heartbeat program, the show society was able to have two additional portable heart defibrillators on site. The Royal AgShows Young Woman of the Year and Zone 5 Finalist Hollie Smith in partnership with Nick Pearce hosted the first Australian Young Famers Challenge. "Show day would not be possible without the support of our amazing team of volunteers. On behalf of the Gulgong Show Society, we would like to thank each and every one of you for your valued contribution," said society President, Louise Butlin. "The Gulgong Show Society looks forward to seeing you all again at our show next year. Our next event is our Timberlina fundraiser Drag Queen Bingo and Trivia on the 12th March beginning at 7pm at the Gulgong RSL." Photos by Mudgee Guardian's photographer, Simone Kurtz, who was there on the day to capture all of the fun. READ MORE: Following on from this year's success, the 2023 Gulgong Show list of events will be released early next year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

